Jalandhar: 3 of family found dead on railway track
3 of a family from a village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division were found dead on a railway track on Tuesday, police said. The railway police retrieved the bodies lying on the railway track in Phagwara and sent them for post-mortem.
Three of a family from a village in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division were found dead on a railway track on Tuesday, police said. The railway police retrieved the bodies lying on the railway track in Phagwara and sent them for post-mortem. Police said the woman aged 36 along with her two children, a daughter, aged 10, and a son, aged 5, died in the incident. “We have been recording statements of their family members and action will be taken as per the law,” a police official said.
Seechewal meets DGP, raises issue of women trapped in Gulf countries