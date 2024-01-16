Jalandhar accident: Three of family killed after car rams into parked tractor-trailer

Jalandhar : Three members of a family were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer on the Jalandhar-Amritsar road on Monday afternoon. Three members of a family were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer on the Jalandhar-Amritsar road on Monday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Mohan Singh (70), his wife Rajwat Kaur (65) and daughter Sarabjit Kaur (32), of Garden Colony, Jalandhar. The incident took place when the trio was returning home after dropping Sarabjit’s husband, an NRI, at the Amritsar airport.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A CCTV footage of the highway showed the Ford Ikon car (PB-08BM-3162) ramming into the parked tractor-trailer laden with paddy stubble.

It took over an hour for the police take out the victims from the damaged car. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, said the police.

On the statement of victims’ relative, a case under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer, the police said.

One of the victims’ relatives, Narinderpal Singh, said Sarabjit got married on December 28 last year to a Patran-based NRI.

An eyewitness told the police that the tractor-trailer was stationed near Bal Hospital on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road for past few hours due to some mechanical fault and the driver was not present at the spot.