Jalandhar police have booked four persons on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy in a 17-year-old case pertaining to acquiring a bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery degree through alleged unfair means. Jalandhar cops book four for cheating in 17-yr-old case

The case has been registered against Jagjit Singh, his son and daughter and one retired principal of Jalandhar-based Ayurveda College on the complaint of Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur, which also submitted a copy of an enquiry report related to a detailed investigation done by former additional sessions judge.

The police FIR stated that both Jagjit’s son Dr Karanveer, and his daughter allegedly appeared in the BAMS examination without meeting the eligibility at the behest of his father, who was then a member of the board of registration and ethics.

Police said the investigation is on as the complaint filed by the varsity, which carried out a detailed enquiry and the report called for registration of FIR and initiation of criminal proceedings.

“The complaint was filed with Hoshiarpur police, but since the matter belongs to Jalandhar commissionerate police, the matter was transferred to them and the case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered against four persons,” police said.

However, Jagjit Singh’s son, Dr Karanveer Singh, alleged that the case had been registered against them to force his father to withdraw vigilance complaints filed by him against the AYUSH board of registration and ethics.

“Me and my sister have been nominated in the case with an ulterior motive to pressurise my father Jagjit Singh, who is a whistleblower in an alleged financial anomalies case, to withdraw his complaint with the vigilance bureau regarding embezzlement of funds,” Karanveer said.

“My father had already appeared before the vigilance bureau to record his statement. My father has also filed a complaint with the central vigilance commission, New Delhi, regarding the misappropriation and embezzlement of government funds by two AYUSH officials,” he added.

Karanveer said that he has been practising since 2016, and the so-called enquiry has been initiated against him and his sister after a period of more than 12 years and seven years, respectively, “after having passed out from the university.”