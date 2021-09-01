Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar gaushala manager dies a day after consuming poison
Jalandhar gaushala manager dies a day after consuming poison
The victim had accused Congress’ Kartarpur MLA, CIA incharge and three others of harassing him in a Facebook live
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:48 AM IST

A 40-year-old manager of a gaushala at Lambra village in Jalandhar district, who consumed a poisonous substance on Monday and accused Congress’ Kartarpur MLA Surinder Singh, rural crime investigation agency (CIA) incharge Pushp Bali and three others of harassing him, died during treatment on Tuesday.

On those named by the victim in a Facebook live, he said they will probe their role in the matter. In the FB live, the victim claimed that MLA Surinder Singh and the CIA inspector along with three other people threatened to raze down the gaushala and a temple.

Talking to mediapersons, the Congress MLA said the victim’s son was demanding 4.5 lakh from a family in his constituency to settle a police case. “He called me up on Sunday night and said the police are going to register a case against his son and sought my help. The allegations were made to malign my image,” the MLA said.

Inspector Bali said they are probing charges of extortion against the victim’s son.

