Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur register better turnout in urban areas

The urban assembly segments in the two reserved parliamentary constituencies of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur outscored rural segments in terms of turnout during the Lok Sabha elections. As per the final figures provided by the election commission, Jalandhar recorded 59.70% polling with 5,07,439 men, 5,03,033 women and 23 third gender voters exercising their right to franchise. The Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 59.70% polling while the turnout in Hoshiarpur was 58.86%. (AFP)

Jalandhar West, home constituency of sitting MP and BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, recorded the highest 64.45% polling, followed by Jalandhar North 62.26%. The turnout was 60.55% in Kartarpur and 59.58% in Shahkot.

In Phillaur where Congress’ sitting MLA Vikramjit Singh rebelled against Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, 58.81% voters exercised their franchise, followed by Jalandhar Cantonment 58.58%, another stronghold of the Congress. Adampur, which was represented twice by AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu in 2012 and 2017, recorded 58.55% polling. Nakodar reported 58.37% while Jalandhar Central recorded the lowest (56.39%) turnout in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur saw 58.86% polling as out of 9,42,766 votes polled, 4,67,823 were men, 4,74,930 women and 13 third gender. Mukeria recorded the highest 62.47%, followed by Chabbewal (61.30%), the home constituency of AAP candidate Raj Kumar. Dasuya reported 60.84% of polling, Hoshiarpur 60.67%, Urmar 60.02% and Sham Churasi 59.88% turnout.

Phagwara, the home segment of BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash, registered 57.07% polling while the Sikh-dominant assembly segment Sri Hargobindpur Sahib saw 53.79% turnout. Bholath, a segment represented by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, fielded by the Congress from Sangrur, registered the lowest polling in Doaba with 51.73% turnout.