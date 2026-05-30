Jalandhar lawyer who challenged Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law shot dead

Simranjit Singh, a Jalandhar-based lawyer and right to information (RTI) activist who recently moved the high court against Punjab’s controversial anti-sacrilege law, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Chaheru village on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway on Saturday. Police at the crime site near Chaheru village on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The 43-year-old lawyer was found murdered in a secluded plot behind the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus. Senior police officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Jalandhar range deputy inspector general (DIG) Naveen Singla said that the police were alerted to a body with gunshot wounds near Chaheru village on Saturday.

“We recovered a .32-bore pistol near the body, and a .12-bore rifle was confiscated from a Toyota Fortuner SUV parked near the crime scene,” Singla said. He added that a case has been registered under relevant sections for murder and under the Arms Act against unidentified assailants. Multiple teams, including counter-intelligence units, have been deployed to arrest the accused.

The police also recovered two mobile phones belonging to the victim near his body.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that preliminary investigations indicate the victim was shot at point-blank range, with two bullets piercing his head.

“We are gathering technical and digital evidence from the crime scene. We are also trying to ascertain who Simranjit had travelled from Jalandhar to meet at Chaheru village,” the SSP said.