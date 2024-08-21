Jalandhar MC worker bludgeoned to death over monetary dispute

Jalandhar A 32-year-old Class 4 employee of the Jalandhar municipal corporation was bludgeoned to death in city’s Jalowal Abadi area late on Tuesday night. (HT File)

The victim, Deepak Kumar, was having enmity with his friends to whom he had lent ₹1.5 lakh, the police said. A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Deepak’s brother Ajay Kumar, who told the police that his brother went to take back his money when 10-12 youths attacked him with sticks and bricks.

Deepak was accompanied by one of his friends, Gaggu, who also suffered multiple injuries.

Deepak was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, while his friend Gaggu is presently under medical observation.

Investigation officer Ashok Kumar said they have identified the accused and teams have been rushed to arrest them.