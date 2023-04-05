One nabbed for assaulting head constable
Apr 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST
Police arrested Sanju of Phillaur for assaulting and tearing the uniform of head constable Paramjit Singh at a police check-post in Jalandhar's Phillaur.
The accused has been identified as Sanju of Phillaur.
The police said head constable Paramjit Singh was stationed at a Phillaur police check-post when the accused came and started misbehaving with him.
“The accused assaulted and tore Paramjit’s uniform and also attempted to snatch his official weapon,” said the police.