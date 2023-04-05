Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One nabbed for assaulting head constable

One nabbed for assaulting head constable

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Police arrested Sanju of Phillaur for assaulting and tearing the uniform of head constable Paramjit Singh at a police check-post in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

The police arrested one person for allegedly assaulting and tearing uniform of a head constable in Jalandhar’s Phillaur.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused has been identified as Sanju of Phillaur.

The police said head constable Paramjit Singh was stationed at a Phillaur police check-post when the accused came and started misbehaving with him.

“The accused assaulted and tore Paramjit’s uniform and also attempted to snatch his official weapon,” said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police accused person jalandhar sanju head constable paramjit singh uniform phillaur + 7 more
police accused person jalandhar sanju head constable paramjit singh uniform phillaur + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out