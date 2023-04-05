One nabbed for assaulting head constable

The police arrested one person for allegedly assaulting and tearing uniform of a head constable in Jalandhar’s Phillaur. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Sanju of Phillaur.

The police said head constable Paramjit Singh was stationed at a Phillaur police check-post when the accused came and started misbehaving with him.

“The accused assaulted and tore Paramjit’s uniform and also attempted to snatch his official weapon,” said the police.