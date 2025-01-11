Menu Explore
Jalandhar to get AAP mayor today

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
Jan 11, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to prove its majority and elect the new mayor on Saturday. However, there is still no clarity on who will be the mayor with several senior councillors, including those who have been associated with the party since its inception, in the race for the top three posts.

With 38 councillors, AAP emerged as the single largest party in the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections held last month, with the Congress winning 25 and BJP securing victory in 19. (HT File)
With 38 councillors, AAP emerged as the single largest party in the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections held last month, with the Congress winning 25 and BJP securing victory in 19. Two wards were won by independent candidates and one by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The AAP gained the support of two councillors each of Congress, BJP along with two independents to breach the 45-mark needed for majority in the 85-member House with four legislators namely Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Singh Bawa Henry, Jalandhar West MLA Mohinder Bhagat and Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora having voting rights.

While Pargat and Henry belong to Congress, Bhagat and Arora belong to AAP.

The elections of other office bearers, including senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, besides administering oath to newly elected councillors will be held at Red-cross Bhavan, here.

Race for mayor’s post

As per party insiders, privy to development, councillors including Vaneet Dhir, Dinesh Dhal, Ashwani Aggarwal, Mukesh Sethi, Aruna Arora and Deepak Sharda are in the race for the top posts.

The senior leader, pleading anonymity said the party’s state president Aman Arora had already held a meeting with the local MLAs and other office bearers to discuss the names of the candidates for the mayor’s post.

“The party will elect Jalandhar mayor unanimously,” the leader asserted.

