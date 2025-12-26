Jalandhar: Two Batala double murder accused held after shootout

Two hardcore criminals wanted in the double murder case in Batala have been apprehended following an encounter with Jalandhar commissionerate police on Thursday, officials said. Police officials at encounter site in Jalandhar. (HT)

Accused identified as Arshdeep Singh of Nawan Naushera village of Gurdaspur district and Tejbir Singh of Kot Budha village in Batala suffered bullet injuries in the police action on the outskirts of Jalandhar city on Bulandpur road, police added.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that both the accused were the main shooters involved in the sensational twin murder at Batala on October 10.

On October 10, two youths identified as Sarabjit Singh Kaka and Kanav Mahajan were with a local Congress leader, Amandeep Jaintipuria, in a showroom in Batala when the unidentified assailants opened fire. While Jaintipuria had a narrow escape, Kaka and Mahajan sustained bullet injuries and died.

“We were initially tracking the movement of both the arrested accused in a vehicle snatching incident reported on December 22. On Thursday, the teams led by the Division number 8 police station and CIA-Jalandhar intercepted them in a secluded place on Bulanpur road, but seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the police, which immediately retaliated and injured both the accused,” Randhawa said.

“Initially, we didn’t know about their involvement in the Batala double murder case, as we were investigating a robbery case. It was only after the arrest that the accused confessed to their involvement in the double murder,” Randhawa added. She said that the police have also confiscated two illegal weapons from their possession.

“We have shared the information related to their arrest with the Batala police, which is already investigating the case. We are investigating the source of weapons recovered from their possession and their involvement in other heinous crimes,” she said.

Both the accused are presently admitted to Jalandhar civil hospital.