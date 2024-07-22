Jalandhar: Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Kandhala Guru

The villagers in Kandhala Guru protested against the upcoming Bio-CNG plant in the village on Sunday. The villagers are opposing the private plant claiming that it was being constructed without obtaining prior approval from the village panchayati and in future could cause environmental issues in the surrounding areas. The villagers said that the pollutants from the factory pose significant threats to their soil, water, and air quality. They urged immediate action to prevent the factory’s operation.

Des Raj, a panchayat member, said the plant is coming up on eight acres of village land.

“The villagers thought that the private players had acquired the land for developing real estate but later we came to know about the bio-CNG plant. We have submitted representations to concerned authorities multiple times to stop the plant’s construction but no one paid heed to our demand. Now, the plant is set to start its operations in the coming days and we would not allow this,” he said.

The villagers added that the pollutants from the factory pose significant threats to their soil, water, and air quality. They urged immediate action to prevent the factory’s operation.

The local bodies minister Balkar Singh, along with officials of district administration, visited Kandhala Guru to meet the protesters and assured them that the factory would not start its operations.

“We will take necessary steps to stop the factory from commencing operations. The matter will be taken with higher-ups in state government to find a permanent solution,” Balkar said.