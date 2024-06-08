Jalandhar youth dies in Canada as bike falls into 300m gorge

A 36-year-old Jalandhar youth died in Canada after slipping into a 300m-deep gorge on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jasmehar Singh, the nephew of Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia. He was a Canadian citizen living in Surrey in British Columbia. (HT File)

Ashwinder Singh, the deceased’s uncle, said Jasmehar had gone to Harrison hot springs, a mountain area in British Columbia, with his friend Amandeep Singh when their ATV (all-terrain vehicle) bike slipped and fell into a 300m deep gorge. Both were rescued through air ambulance but Jasmehar was declared brought dead at the hospital. His friend continues to be under treatment.

Jasmehar is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 5 and 3, who are currently in India on a family holiday. The family said they were about to board a flight to Canada from New Delhi airport on Thursday when they got the news of Jasmehar’s death.

His uncle said the family has initiated the process of bringing the body back to India.