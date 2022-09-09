Jama Masjid Imam questions Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s detention
Once again on Friday morning, police personnel were stationed in large numbers on both sides of the road leading to the Mirwaiz’s residence at Nigeen
SRINAGAR Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid today said that the religious and cultural sovereignty of the people of Kashmir was being undermined and trampled upon by keeping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq away from performing his role.
Addressing the Friday congregation at Jama Masjid, Srinagar, Khateeb and Imam Hai Ahmed Syed Naqshbandi today strongly denounced the administration for lying to people about Mirwaiz’s release and making false promises of allowing him to come to Jama Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon and offer prayers. Mirwaiz was under house detention since August 2019.
Addressing the gathering, Imam Hai asked the administration and police that despite giving assurances and making announcements to the Auqaf and people, why is Mirwaiz Sahab still being detained?
Meanwhile once again on Friday morning, police personnel were stationed in large numbers on both sides of the road leading to the Mirwaiz’s residence at Nigeen, causing inconvenience to passersby.
Punjab: Cabinet scraps ‘Guardians of Governance’ scheme
CHANDIGARH The Punjab Cabinet on Friday decided scrap the 'Guardians of Governance' scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes. The scheme was launched in the year 2017 by the Punjab government with the objective of monitoring schemes of few departments at the grass root level in an efficient and effective manner.
DGP Bhawra’s removal as Punjab’s top cop: Many unanswered questions linger on
Tension was brewing between Chairman, Punjab Housing Corporation VK Bhawra and the Punjab Government over the officers' unceremoniously removal as DGP Punjab with the government in wait and watch as how to deal with the situation. It all started when with a show-cause-notice issued to Bhawra by the state government last month to file his reply on mishandling three important law and order situations.
14 cows die under mysterious circumstances in cow shelter in Samrala
Atleast 14 cows died under mysterious circumstances in a cow shelter in Samrala on Friday. Veterinary specialist Dr Jaswinder Kaur said that it is a suspected case of contaminated fodder. They have collected the samples and found an amount of nitrate poison in the fodder. A high-level medical team from Ludhiana was immediately called on to the spot to find out the reason for the death of the cows.
Youth dies in Ferozepur accident
A 27-year-old youth died in a head on collision with a truck in Ferozepur on Friday. As per information, Rachpal Singh (27) of village Basti Jogewali in Ferozepur was going to Zira in a SUV but the moment it reached near local Lohgarh village, situated 18 km away from Ferozepur on Ferozepur-Zira road, it had a head to head collision with a truck coming from opposite direction following which he collapsed on the spot.
Punjab: 400 litre lahan seized by Kapurthala police, 1 held
A man was arrested with 400 litres of lahan and two drums in Kapurthala on Friday, police said. As per the police, ASI Balbir Singh had received inputs that Harjinder Singh, who is engaged in the business of extracting and selling liquor illegally, was storing drums of lahan at his house in Sunranwala village. Following the tip-off, the ASI raided the house.
