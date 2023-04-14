PGTI in Chandigarh: Bangladesh’s Jamal seizes halfway lead with day’s best of 67

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain seized the halfway lead after returning the second day’s best score of five-under 67 at the ₹1-crore PGTI Players Championship here on Thursday.

A golfer playing a shot during the PGTI Golf Tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhaka-based Jamal’s (70-67) total read seven-under 137 and he enjoyed a two-shot lead over the quartet of Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma (68), Kolkata’s Mohammad Sanju (71), Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta (70) and American Varun Chopra (71).

The cut was declared at two-over 146. Fifty-one professionals made the cut.

The 38-year-old Jamal, lying tied 12th and two off the lead after round one, had a quiet front-nine with a birdie and a bogey each. However, his putter began firing on the front-nine as he made a 40-feet birdie conversion on the eighth.

Jamal, who was runners-up at last year’s edition at Chandigarh Golf Club, then sank long birdie putts at will on the back-nine to make a charge. The three-time winner on the PGTI drained a 35-footer, two 15-feet putts and a 10-footer for birdies. He also landed his five-iron approach within a foot of the flag, his best shot of the day in his own words, for a tap-in birdie on the 15th.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Sharma carded an error-free 68 to occupy joint second place. Angad Cheema (70) was the second Chandigarh golfer in the top-10 as he was placed tied sixth at four-under 140.