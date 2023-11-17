close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: 3 motor company owners chargesheeted for duping customer of 23 lakh

Jammu: 3 motor company owners chargesheeted for duping customer of 23 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 17, 2023 10:37 PM IST

A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was previously registered against the accused, Kulbir Singh of Bhau, RS Pura , Narotam Singh of Marjali, Kangril, and Kulranjan Sharma of Rani Talab, Digiana

The economic offences wing of the crime branch on Friday produced a 1,043-page charge sheet before a local court against three proprietors of KK Motors for allegedly duping a woman of 23.5 lakh, officials said.

The complaint, a woman from RS Pura, was looking to buy A JCB and was duped. (iStock)
The complaint, a woman from RS Pura, was looking to buy A JCB and was duped. (iStock)

A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was previously registered against the accused, Kulbir Singh of Bhau, RS Pura , Narotam Singh of Marjali, Kangril, and Kulranjan Sharma of Rani Talab, Digiana.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The trio had hatched a hatching conspiracy and cheated a woman, Baldeep Kour, after inducing her to avail a bank loan for purchasing a JCB from them,” a crime branch official said.

In her complaint, Baldeep Kour of Sunder Pura in RS Pura had said that she had to buy a JCB in 2017 and required 23 lakh. She applied for loan of 15 lakh in J&K Bank, Kullian branch.

“She was required to pay the margin money of 8.5 lakh to the dealer and the remaining loan amount had to be transferred by bank . The complainant paid the margin money to Kulbir Singh,” the official added.

However, after approaching the dealer a number of times for the delivery of JCB, Kulbir Singh refused the delivery and told her that the bank has not sanctioned the loan. However, monthly instalments had started getting deducted from the account of Baldeep’s husband, the official said.

A case was registered after thorough investigation of the matter.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out