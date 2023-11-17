Jammu: 3 motor company owners chargesheeted for duping customer of 23 lakh

The economic offences wing of the crime branch on Friday produced a 1,043-page charge sheet before a local court against three proprietors of KK Motors for allegedly duping a woman of ₹23.5 lakh, officials said. The complaint, a woman from RS Pura, was looking to buy A JCB and was duped. (iStock)

A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was previously registered against the accused, Kulbir Singh of Bhau, RS Pura , Narotam Singh of Marjali, Kangril, and Kulranjan Sharma of Rani Talab, Digiana.

“The trio had hatched a hatching conspiracy and cheated a woman, Baldeep Kour, after inducing her to avail a bank loan for purchasing a JCB from them,” a crime branch official said.

In her complaint, Baldeep Kour of Sunder Pura in RS Pura had said that she had to buy a JCB in 2017 and required ₹23 lakh. She applied for loan of ₹15 lakh in J&K Bank, Kullian branch.

“She was required to pay the margin money of ₹8.5 lakh to the dealer and the remaining loan amount had to be transferred by bank . The complainant paid the margin money to Kulbir Singh,” the official added.

However, after approaching the dealer a number of times for the delivery of JCB, Kulbir Singh refused the delivery and told her that the bank has not sanctioned the loan. However, monthly instalments had started getting deducted from the account of Baldeep’s husband, the official said.

A case was registered after thorough investigation of the matter.

