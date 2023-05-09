Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s net profit zooms to historic-high

Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s net profit zooms to historic-high

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 09, 2023 01:44 PM IST

Adding a historic milestone to its journey, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank recorded its highest-ever net profit of 1,197 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Jammu an d Kashmir Bank’s net profit reached a historic-high for the fiscal year 2022-23. (HT Fi;r)

Along with a decadal-high capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 15.39% and eight-year best gross NPA figure at 6.04%, the bank also registered its best-ever fourth quarter profit of 476 crore to successfully surpass its projected annual and quarterly performance, an official spokesperson for the bank said

The bank recently declared its annual and fourth quarter results after its board of directors approved the numbers in a meeting held here at its headquarters at Srinagar.

