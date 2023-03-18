Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association felicitates Chief Justice

The chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Friday emphasised that young lawyers shall not resort to short cuts prompted by impatience to emerge as professional lawyers. Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh being felicitated by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president advocate Vikram Sharma and others in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a packed conference hall of lawyers, judges, administrative and police officials here this evening.

The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, had organised a programme to accord a warm welcome to the new chief justice.

Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh in his speech emphasised that the young lawyers shall not resort to short cuts prompted by impatience.

“To emerge as professional lawyers, the youngsters would have to labour hard and get themselves recognised as such amongst society,” he said.

He stressed that the young lawyers should always seek guidance from the seniors in the profession to excel in their careers. The chief justice assured to the members of the association that he will try his best to ensure that the lawyers’ long-pending demands were redressed.

All the high court judges of Jammu wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, also attended the occasion.

The top civil and police administration, including divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, SSP, Jammu, Chandan Kohli, and SP Kulbir Handa were present on the occasion.

Earlier, president of the J&K High Court Bar Association, senior advocate Vikram Sharma in his presidential address briefed the gathering about the illustrious profile of the Chief Justice. Quoting live examples, Sharma informed the gathering about the humble and down-to-earth nature of the chief justice.

Sharma said that with the positive and constructive approach of the chief justice, members of the association have pinned high hopes on him.

He contended that the difficulties and grievances of the lawyers shall be seeing an early redressal with the new chief justice assuming the role of a new head of family.

The J&K High Court Bar Association, for the first time, started a new series to honour the senior-most members in the association by felicitating them for their life-long dedication and contribution in the service of Justice dispensation system. DR Khajuria became the first one to be presented with the memento for his life-time service for justice to common masses spanning to 60 years.