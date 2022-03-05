Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir police arrest militant
Jammu and Kashmir police arrest militant

The militant identified as Abrar, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla, was held with arms and ammunition in an injured condition.
Recently, police arrested four youths from Baramulla and Budgam who had joined militancy. (HT File)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant during an encounter in Langate area of north Kashmir on Friday, while adding that searches were on for another one.

“Searches are on for another trapped terrorist. Abrar was a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him even before he joined militancy,” said the joint spokesperson.

This year, more than a 12 youths have joined militant ranks. Recently, police arrested four youths from Baramulla and Budgam who had joined militancy. The arrests were made days after the youth had joined militant ranks.

