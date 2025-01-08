Jammu and Kashmir: Police nab fraudster posing as govt official

Police on Tuesday arrested a fraudster who was impersonating as government official and was promising drug peddler’s release in lieu of money. Police asked people not fall prey to any individual claiming to have influence with law enforcement authorities, and anyone making such claim should be immediately reported to the nearest police station (HT File)

Police identified the accused as Sadiq Ahmad Chiloo of Shaheedganj.

Police said on Sunday, a complaint was filed by Safiya Riyaz, wife of Riyaz Ahmad Channa, accusing Sadiq Ahmad Chaloo, a resident of Shaheedgunj, of impersonating as a government officer and defrauding her of ₹2 lakh. “The accused person falsely claimed influence to facilitate the release of her husband, who had been arrested on September 19, 2024 by Rajbagh police station in a narcotics case. After she discovered the deception and demanded the money back, the accused person returned only a partial amount and denied the rest,” the spokesman said adding that a case under sections 318(4), 319 and 351(2) of the BNS has been registered and the fraudster has been arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing. It is pertinent to mention here that the husband of the applicant Riyaz Ahmad Channa had been booked under PIT NDPS Act and is presently lodged in Sub Jail Baderwah,” the spokesman said and asked people not fall prey to any individual claiming to have influence with law enforcement authorities, and anyone making such claim should be immediately reported to the nearest police station.