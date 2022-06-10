Jammu and Kashmir schools pay tribute to late teacher Rajni Bala
Educational institutions across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir observed two-minute silence in the memory of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by the militants in Kulgam on May 31.
The schoolchildren in the morning assembly observed a two-minute silence to remember Rajni Bala and pay tributes to her.
Earlier, the school education department, on Wednesday ordered to observe a ‘two-minute silence’ in the morning assembly in all schools across the UT as a bid to mark the observance of the 10th day since the death of Rajni Bala.
Rajni Bala, who hails from Samba district in Jammu division, was posted in Government High School, Gopalpora in Kulgam district, where she was killed by the militants on May 31.
The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of Rajni Bala at her residence in Samba. He met the husband and other family members and expressed condolences.
The lieutenant governor assured the family of Rajni Bala every possible help from the government.
In a bid to pay respects to her, the government has also decided to name the Government High School in the Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam after her name.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics