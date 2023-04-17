Jammu and Kashmir receives light rain, wet spell to continue over the week

Light rain was witnessed across parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night and Sunday, with the meteorological department’s local centre predicting the precipitation intensifying from Monday.

The MeT said light rain began in the Kashmir valley on Saturday night and carried over to Sunday as a fresh western disturbance, which are moisture-laden winds blowing from the Mediterranean responsible for bringing precipitation to the region, hit the union territory.

The summer capital of Srinagar was drenched by showers in the afternoon while north Kashmir experienced intermittent rains from the early morning.

“There were isolated rains during the night while the whole Kashmir valley will experience rains today as the evening approaches. In Jammu the effect of western disturbance will be seen from April 18,” meteorologist Muhammad Hussain Mir said.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty winds reaching (20-30 kmph) and hailstorms are also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir. This wet spell is due to western disturbance over the region,” he said in a weather update.

The MeT update said that 4.4 mm rains were recorded in the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir till Sunday morning while 2.1 mm were recorded in Pahalgam and 1.6 in Qazigund in South Kashmir.

Srinagar records min temp of 10.9°C

The summer capital of Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9°C on Saturday night against 9.1°C on the night before while the tourist resort of Pahalgam witnessed 5.2°C against 4.6°C on the night before. While Gulmarg saw a low of 3.8°C , the northern town of Kupwara recorded 10.2°C.

Meteorological department’s Jammu and Kashmir centre director Sonam Lotus said that the day temperatures are expected to fall by 7-8 degree Celsius.

The MeT said that the month of March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir Division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu Division, where average departure below normal was 44%.

Lotus said light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely between April 17 to 20, especially on April 17 and 18. He cautioned of the possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snow-bound areas over the next two days.

“There can be water logging in low lying areas while the damage to orchards is also expected,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s disaster management authority, meanwhile, issued a low level avalanche warning for higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts for the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” it said.

Bandipora-Gurez road closed for traffic

The snow prone Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed for traffic in view of the snowfall prediction. “No traffic movement was allowed on Sunday on the road passing through Razdan Pass as a precautionary measure,” officials said.