Jammu: Anti-drone system has thwarted Pak designs, says BSF IG

The Border Security Force (BSF) has put almost entire 200-km Pakistan border under technological surveillance, including anti-drone system and smart fence, bringing drone activities along Jammu border from the neighbouring country to almost zero, said DK Boora, inspector general (IG), Jammu frontier, on Friday. He said the Indian forces are much ahead over its adversary as far as technological upgradation is concerned. BSF inspector general DK Boora addressing mediapersons in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

He informed that the anti-drone systems have also been inducted all along the Jammu border with Pakistan. When asked whether smart fence has been extended to entire international border in Jammu, Boora said, “Technological surveillance is almost on the entire Jammu border and it is being extended along other frontiers of the country. Very soon all the frontiers will be under physical and technological surveillance.”

In September 2018, the then Union home minister Rajnath Singh had launched two pilot projects of smart fence each, covering a 5.5 km-border stretch along the international border in Jammu.

The smart fence or laser fence was the first-of-a-kind high-tech surveillance system that create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water and even in air and underground. The pilot project meant to provide round-the-clock surveillance on the border using thermal imagers, underground sensors, fibre optical sensors, radar and sonar technologies to make “vulnerable stretches of the border foolproof”.

In 2016, the BSF had embarked upon a comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) that included smart fence.

Regarding Pakistan drone activities, he said, “It can’t be said if Pakistan has reduced attempts of sending drones but ever since we upgraded our counter drone systems, this problem has come down almost to negligible level in Jammu sector, which proves that our technology is successful”, he said, adding that the anti-drone systems are now intact all along the borders.

It may be recalled here that on June 27, 2021, two Pakistani drones had dropped explosives on IAF station in Jammu city that left two IAF personnel injured. The incident had then sent alarm bells ringing in the south block at New Delhi.

On Pakistani terrorists using advanced gadgets and weaponry, including US made M4 carbine, the BSF IG said that technology was evolving around the world and everyone has access to it, be it terror groups or forces. “We have much better and sophisticated Indian weapons than M4 carbine,” he said.

Regarding Jammu border, he said it has always remained the most sensitive border in the country and therefore the BSF always remained on high alert. “Some additional troops of the BSF have been sent here as we can’t take chances,” he said.

To another query, he said that infiltration attempts from across the border were always on but the BSF was committed to not allowing even a single intruder in the Indian territory.

Ruling out a possibility of any unidentified person roaming near the border without the knowledge of security agencies, Boora said there was no presence of illegally settled Rohingya immigrants near the International Border in Jammu sector. (With PTI inputs)