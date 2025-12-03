Jammu: CM Omar to chair cabinet meet on Wednesday, likely to take call on reservation policy

Various issues, including reservation policy, is slated to come up on Wednesday during the cabinet meeting to be held at official residence of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, said people familiar with the development. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

The cabinet meeting, first ever in temple city after resumption of the Darbar Move, will be held at 9 am, they said. “A proposal on reservation regarding government jobs and admissions in educational institutions is likely to be taken up during the meeting tomorrow morning,” said officials, adding that the share in government jobs and seats in educational institutions for open merit or general candidates is likely to be increased from the present 30 to 40%, they added.

Jal Shakti, forest, ecology and tribal affairs minister Javed Ahmed Rana said, “Reservation is a concern for general category, for which a cabinet sub committee was formed, which submitted its report to the government and the state cabinet approved it before sending it to the law department. Now, let’s see what has been decided.”

When asked will the share of EWS and RBA be cut down to increase the share of open merit candidates, Rana said, “Some new communities were included into ST category and our OBC and EWS have also come into ST category. A detailed study was conducted by the CSC with the stakeholders. I feel a proper and better recommendation has been made. It will come up tomorrow.”

Rana, however, asserted that the CSC has given a serious consideration to the issues of all the communities—of reserved categories and general category.

Official sources say that the Omar-led government plans to rationalise reservation quotas in certain categories, like Resident of Backward Areas (RBA) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), to accommodate the proposed hike by 10% for candidates from general category.

Without touching reserved categories like SC, ST, and OBC, the government intends to hike 10% for the candidates of general category to ensure 40% share to open merit, which has been squeezed to 30% and in some cases to miniscule 20%.

The new reservation policy was introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early last year. For the reserved categories, the reservation has gone up to 60% to 70% and in some cases upto 80%. Following widespread criticism, CM Omar had constituted a three member cabinet sub-committee on December 10 last year under social welfare minister Sakina Itoo.

The CSC submitted its recommendations on June 10 followed by scrutiny from the law department.

Meanwhile, Vinkal Sharma, a youth activist, said that any attempt to reduce EWS reservation would be blatant violation of principles of social justice and equality by the NC government to appease its voter bank. “It is deeply concerning that the government has neither conducted any socio-economic survey nor collected reliable data to assess the actual impact of the reservations already granted to Pahari Speaking People (Now ST2), RBA, and other categories. “Without empirical evidence, on what basis is the government concluding the need for either an increase or a reduction in quotas,” he asked.

Earlier, the introduction of the ST-2 category itself was widely criticised as a politically motivated decision.

“Now, the proposed reduction in EWS quota appears to follow the same pattern—motivated not by public welfare or constitutional principles but by political calculations,” he added.