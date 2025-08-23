Jammu ED attaches 66.77-cr property under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Jammu, has provisionally attached immovable property worth ₹66.77 crore in Ludhiana, Kathua and Haryana in a money laundering case, said an official spokesperson on Friday. ED sleuths, on Friday, launched simultaneous raids against revenue officials at nine locations in Jammu and Udhampur districts in connection with a land scam, said officials. (File)

“Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu sub-zonal office, has provisionally attached several immovable properties worth ₹66.77 crore (approx) in the case of Bharat Papers Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,” he said.

He added that the provisionally attached properties comprise factory land and building of Bharat Papers Limited and two residential houses of directors and relatives of directors of Bharat Papers Limited. 419 kanals of land has been attached in Kathua and two residential houses in Ludhiana.

The spokesperson said that the ED initiated its investigation following an FIR registered by the CBI, ACB, Jammu, against Bharat Papers Limited and its directors namely Anil Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Baljinder Kumar, and Rajinder Kumar, sons of late Jagdish Chander, for defrauding a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India to the tune of ₹200 crores, on the basis of complaint filed by the then DGM, stressed asset management branch, State Bank of India, in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

“The ED investigation revealed that Bharat Papers Limited and its directors did not use the loan amount for the intended purpose for which the loan was sanctioned. However, the funds were diverted through bogus/shell entities and bank accounts opened outside the consortium of banks,” he said.

“Further, the loan funds were also siphoned off by way of cash withdrawals directly from the loan accounts. Machine parts from the factory unit of Bharat Papers Limited were also stealthily removed and sold without the knowledge of the banks,” he added.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, ED sleuths, on Friday, launched simultaneous raids against revenue officials at nine locations in Jammu and Udhampur districts in connection with a land scam, said officials.

The officials involved in the alleged land grabbing scam and corruption involving Custodian land (land belonging to evacuees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir), have been identified as Pranav Dev Singh, (Patwari), Rahul Kai, (Patwari); Akeel Ahmed (Naib Tehsildar), Rajinder Sharma and others. “The raids against them are being conducted because they committed offences under sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code 1860 and sections 7, 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988,” said an ED official.

“The said case relates to land grabbing and corruption involving Custodian land (land belonging to evacuees from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) in Jammu during 2022 and onwards. Subsequently, other FIRs in respect of grabbing of other custodian land patches were recorded by Anti- Corruption Bureau (Central), J&K Police, Jammu which have been taken up for PMLA investigations,” he added.

According to ED sources, Pranav Dev Singh, Rahul Kai, Akeel Ahmed, Rajinder Sharma, and others committed offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as well as Sections 7, 13(1)(a), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Subsequently, multiple FIRs related to illegal occupation of other Custodian land parcels were registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Central), J&K Police, Jammu.

“In connection with these cases, the ED has conducted raids at multiple locations linked to the accused individuals as part of its ongoing money laundering probe,” said the official.