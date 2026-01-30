Jammu: Govt announces 15% syllabus relaxation for classes 10, 11, 12 for summer zone exams

Keeping in view disruptions caused due to long spells of inclement weather and military conflict with Pakistan last year, the J&K government, on Thursday, announced 15% syllabus relaxation for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th students of summer zone in annual regular exams of Jammu division. Keeping in view disruptions caused due to long spells of inclement weather and military conflict with Pakistan last year, the J&K government, on Thursday, announced 15% syllabus relaxation for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th students of summer zone in annual regular exams of Jammu division. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Announcing the decision, the minister for education, Sakeena Itoo said that the department was well aware of all these factors and the feedback from students and parents was also taken into consideration before arriving at the decision.

She added that the feedback from other stakeholders was also received and necessary measures were taken to address the concerns of the students.

She said that the floods of August hugely disrupted the normal functioning of the schools, which had an adverse impact on the completion of the syllabus.

“Such a step will help maintain educational balance and prevent summer zone students from being placed at any unfair or disadvantageous position”, she said.

Itoo said that the government remains committed to the upgradation of infrastructure and academic environment in public institutions and the recent results of 10th and 12th class of Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu reflects a marked improvement in academic ecosystem in Government Schools.

The long term plan, she said is to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a knowledge economy and develop students into potential human resources fully equipped with modern knowledge and vocational skills.

This, she said will entail constantly enhancing teaching skills of our teachers and augmentation of requisite level of infrastructure.