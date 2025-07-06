Jammu: Hizb chief Salahuddin, 10 others chargesheeted in narco-terror case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including head of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and United Jihad Council (UJC), Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a cross-border narco-terror case, officials said on Saturday. The FIR was registered at the SIA police station in Jammu. Syed Salahuddin

“The FIR, initially lodged in 2022, pertains to a cross-border narco-terrorism and terror financing network involving Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and their networks operating in J&K,” said an official spokesperson.

An investigation uncovered a well-organised network of terrorist associates and couriers aiding Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) by facilitating smuggling of narcotics and raising funds, he added. This network, as per the investigation, has emerged as a major channel for terror financing in the region.

“Several of these individuals involved have amassed significant wealth through drug proceeds, despite having negligible legitimate sources of income,” said the spokesperson. The 11 accused were operating under a well-organised terror network for raising funds through smuggling and selling of narcotics, he said.

They were identified as Khalid Hussain of Darhal in Rajouri district (currently residing at Rehmat Colony, Channi Himmat in Jammu), Harpreet Singh of Sector 3 in Nanak Nagar of Jammu, Mohammad Shokit of Gursai in Poonch, Javid Ahmed Rather of Thokarpura in Budgam, Manzoor Ahmad of Pamposh Colony in Srinagar, Chain Singh of Chak Chua in Bishnah, Sahil Kumar of New Rehari in Jammu, Asif Rehman Reshi of Batmaloo in Srinagar Sandeepak Singh of Green Avenue Lane in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Basharat Ahmad Bhat, Bhat of Khan Sahib in Budgam (presently based in Rawalpindi of Pakistan) besides Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin of Bonapora, Soibugh, in Budgam district.

“The investigation revealed a systematic modus operandi wherein narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir. The proceeds from the sale of these drugs were deposited into the account of one accused on the instructions of a Pakistan-based terrorist, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, a known Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative,” said the spokesperson.

The accused individuals were allegedly key drug dealers responsible for distributing narcotics among local youth, he added. Some reportedly employed others for selling narcotics to their clientele.

The investigation points to a larger conspiracy spearheaded by Pakistan-sponsored Hizb-ul-Mujahideen to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by facilitating terrorist activities, he said.

Further investigation is going on to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in the network.