Jammu: IIM’s ‘Bandhan’ initiative to foster cultural immersion with local families

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on Tuesday launched an initiative titled 'Bandhan – A cultural immersion with local families of Jammu' at its Jagti campus in Nagrota, to bridge academic learning with grassroots cultural experiences. The inauguration began with a traditional welcome ceremony, including tilak, garlanding, and arti, followed by a guided campus tour for the families.

The initiative, inaugurated at the Mandapam auditorium under the leadership of director BS Sahay, is the first-of-its-kind among IIMs. It aims to foster emotional connections, promote social sensitisation, and celebrate the vibrant Duggar heritage of the Jammu region.

“Bandhan is not just a programme but a movement towards creating socially aware, culturally rooted and emotionally intelligent future leaders. This unique programme offers students a transformative learning experience by bridging academic rigor with grassroots realities,” said a spokesperson of IIM, Jammu.

“As part of the initiative, 412 first-year MBA students will be grouped in sets of 4-5 and hosted by local families across Jammu. Over 100 families have already shown interest, with many participating in the launch ceremony, signaling strong community support,” the spokesperson added.

IIM, Jammu, director Sahay, in his address, described Bandhan as a long-awaited dream realised. Reflecting on the remarkable journey of IIM Jammu, he shared how the institute has grown from just 47 students in 2018 to becoming one of the fastest-growing third-generation IIMs in the country. He also acknowledged IIM Jammu’s remarkable milestone as the only second-and third-generation IIM to receive both the EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA Programme and the BGA Institutional Accreditation in the same year.