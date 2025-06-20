Jammu: Omar reviews delivery of essential services

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat here to review the delivery of essential services and supplies and the steps taken by the administration during the current summer season in Jammu division. J&K CM Omar Abdullah. (PTI)

During the meeting, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar briefed the CM and gave presentation on the functioning of different departments and their action plan for summer preparedness.

It was informed that JPDCL has maintained sufficient buffer stock of transformers and also devised time-slots for power curtailment to prevent overload on grid stations.

The functioning of Jal Shakti and Jammu municipal corporation was also discussed with regard to adequate supply of water tankers, water sprinklers, anti smog guns and proper maintenance of water coolers to provide relief to the citizens.

Taking cognisance of the water scarcity issues in some newly populated areas, the CM directed Jammu MC commissioner and Jal Shakti department to provide relief to the residents immediately. He further directed for expediting the pace of work on water supply schemes nearing completion to alleviate such issues.

The CM further reviewed the forest fire response mechanism and readiness of fire & emergency services to tackle any such situation.

The CM was also apprised of preparedness of irrigation and flood control with regard to de-silting of irrigation canals and flood mitigation plan.

Omar also took stock of the broad arrangements put in place for forthcoming Muharram and Amarnath Yatra.

The divisional commissioner apprised the CM about the routes decided for Muharram along with other elaborate arrangements pertaining to power, water supply, health and other essential services for the people participating in Muharram processions across the division.

He also apprised the CM on the ongoing preparations for Amarnath Yatra with detailed arrangements right from Lakhanpur- the gateway to Jammu Kashmir- to Lambar in Banihal, Ramban.