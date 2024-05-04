 Jammu Sikh man murder: Job, 1-crore relief sought for victims family - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu Sikh man murder: Job, 1-crore relief sought for victims family

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 04, 2024 06:34 AM IST

SPF also demanded immediate relief to the family of the deceased by demarcating the disputed land and hand it over the proprietary rights to the rightful owner

Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) on Friday condemned the murder of a Sikh man over a land dispute in Greater Kailash area of Jammu on Tuesday and demanded job, besides 1 crore compensation to the family of the deceased.

SPF urged upon UT administration headed by LG Manoj Sinha and DGP RR Swain to take immediate steps to expose the nexus and book the main culprits that include including some retired and serving police as well as bureaucrats. (iStock)
SPF urged upon UT administration headed by LG Manoj Sinha and DGP RR Swain to take immediate steps to expose the nexus and book the main culprits that include including some retired and serving police as well as bureaucrats.

SPF also demanded immediate relief to the family of the deceased by demarcating the disputed land and hand it over the proprietary rights to the rightful owner.

“Today a meeting was convened by Sikh Progressive Front under the presidentship of Balvinder Singh in which prominent Sikh community members strongly condemned the murder of Avtar Singh in presence of police by some land grabbers. This unfortunate incidence glorifies the lapses on the part of police department,” said a statement issued here by the SPF.

SPF urged upon UT administration headed by LG Manoj Sinha and DGP RR Swain to take immediate steps to expose the nexus and book the main culprits that include including some retired and serving police as well as bureaucrats.

Avtar Singh, 40, son of Balbir Singh of Magowali was hit on his head with an iron rod by a group of goons on Tuesday evening in the presence of police. He bled profusely and later died at a hospital.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu Sikh man murder: Job, 1-crore relief sought for victims family
