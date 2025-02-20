Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu Smart City Limited gets SKOCH award

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 20, 2025 08:18 AM IST

According to Devansh Yadav, chief executive officer of Jammu Smart City Limited, the “relentless efforts of the entire JSCL team have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone”.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has been conferred the prestigious ‘SKOCH Award for Good Governance’ at their 100th SKOCH summit, recognising its remarkable contributions towards digital governance, citizen services and efficient municipal services delivery.

Devansh Yadav (right), CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited, receives SKOCH award at a ceremony in New Delhi. (HT photo)
Devansh Yadav (right), CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited, receives SKOCH award at a ceremony in New Delhi. (HT photo)

The award was received by Devansh Yadav, CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited, at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. JSCL general manager (IT) Rohit Roshan handed over the award to Yadav. Yadav said, “The relentless efforts of the entire JSCL team have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On