Jammu Smart City Limited gets SKOCH award

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has been conferred the prestigious ‘SKOCH Award for Good Governance’ at their 100th SKOCH summit, recognising its remarkable contributions towards digital governance, citizen services and efficient municipal services delivery. Devansh Yadav (right), CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited, receives SKOCH award at a ceremony in New Delhi. (HT photo)

The award was received by Devansh Yadav, CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited, at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. JSCL general manager (IT) Rohit Roshan handed over the award to Yadav. Yadav said, “The relentless efforts of the entire JSCL team have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.”