Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: Woman entrepreneur chargesheeted for cheating kin of 60 lakh in silver bond scam

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 05, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The accused, Richa Langer, wife of Sanjay Langer and a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had allegedly duped her relative Harsh Gupta, by luring him into purchasing silver bonds launched by a leading jewellery store

The Jammu Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against a woman entrepreneur, Richa Langer, infamous for her alleged corrupt practices, for cheating a close kin of over 60 lakh in a silver bond fraud.

The chargesheet was filed under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in the court of sub-judge Sunil Kumar, judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Jammu. (HT File)
The chargesheet was filed under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in the court of sub-judge Sunil Kumar, judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Jammu. (HT File)

The chargesheet was filed under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in the court of sub-judge Sunil Kumar, judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Jammu.

The accused, Richa Langer, wife of Sanjay Langer and a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had allegedly duped her relative Harsh Gupta, son of the late Banarsi Dass Gupta of Sanjay Nagar, by luring him into purchasing silver bonds launched by a leading jewellery store—M/s Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers—in 2018.

According to the complaint, Langer persuaded Gupta to invest in the scheme, promising high returns within a stipulated timeframe. Trusting her as a family member, Gupta continued to purchase bonds until December 2022. However, in November 2022, the accused allegedly took all original bonds from Gupta under the pretext of encashing them.

Later, when Gupta demanded repayment, Langer reportedly issued cheques in her and her daughter’s name. These cheques bounced, leading Gupta to initiate proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

After exhausting all avenues, Gupta filed a written complaint on March 19, 2024, with the special director general of police, crime branch. When no FIR was registered, he approached the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Jammu, under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, seeking directions to register an FIR against both Richa Langer and Rahul Suri of Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers.

Subsequent police investigations established a prima facie case of cheating against Langer, resulting in the chargesheet.

Rusted mortar shell recovered, destroyed in Poonch

In a separate incident, a rusted and unexploded mortar shell was recovered near the Line of Control in the Balnoi area of Poonch district on Friday. According to officials, the shell was found by locals in the field of a villager, Mohammad Rafiq. Police and bomb disposal teams were alerted and the shell was later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: Woman entrepreneur chargesheeted for cheating kin of 60 lakh in silver bond scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On