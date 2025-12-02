Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Jammu: Yuva Rajput Sabha demands amendment in SMVDU Act

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 03:50 am IST

Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), on Monday, staged a protest demonstration near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji at Tawi Bridge, strongly condemning Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for what the Sabha termed as a “discriminatory and insensitive admission process in the medical college” being run by the board.

The protest was led by president YRS, Mandeep Singh Rimpy, who said that the Shrine Board owes its existence to the faith, devotion, and offerings of the Hindu community.

Rimpy said that the Sabha demands mandatory amendments in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act (SMVDU), 1999, to ensure priority to Hindu students, not only in the MBBS programme but in all academic and professional streams being run by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The admission to 42 Muslim students out of a total of 50 in the maiden batch to MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence has stirred a hornet’s nest across Jammu with locals and several Hindu organisations demanding that the list be revoked and admissions be reserved for Hindu candidates.

The YRS expressed anguish over the fact that out of 50 seats, 42 were allotted to non-Hindu students, terming the move as a grave injustice to Hindu students.

