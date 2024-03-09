Jammu-Srinagar highway to be shut till noon

The traffic movement will be suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway for 14 hours from 10pm on Saturday to noon on Sunday for widening work in Ramban district, said officials. The work will be done on stretches affected by landslides and mudslides during the recent rain and snowfall. The 250 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential commodities are ferried on it. (HT File)

“As traffic on the highway plied one-way due to bad road condition and narrowing at multiple places due to landslide debris in Ramban, a 14 hour suspension would begin 10pm on Saturday to clear the debris and restore the affected stretches”, said an official.

“In view of the requisition received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director, Ramban, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travellers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted for widening of the carriageway to two lanes at Dhalwas,” read an official order.

“During suspension, the widening at other places will also be taken up for restoration from Nashri to Banihal,” it stated. The 250 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential commodities are ferried on it.