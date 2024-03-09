 Jammu-Srinagar highway to be shut till noon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu-Srinagar highway to be shut till noon

Jammu-Srinagar highway to be shut till noon

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 10, 2024 05:20 AM IST

As traffic on the highway plied one-way due to bad road condition and narrowing at multiple places due to landslide debris in Ramban, a 14 hour suspension would begin 10pm on Saturday to clear the debris and restore the affected stretches”, said an official

The traffic movement will be suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway for 14 hours from 10pm on Saturday to noon on Sunday for widening work in Ramban district, said officials. The work will be done on stretches affected by landslides and mudslides during the recent rain and snowfall.

The 250 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential commodities are ferried on it. (HT File)
The 250 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential commodities are ferried on it. (HT File)

“As traffic on the highway plied one-way due to bad road condition and narrowing at multiple places due to landslide debris in Ramban, a 14 hour suspension would begin 10pm on Saturday to clear the debris and restore the affected stretches”, said an official.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In view of the requisition received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director, Ramban, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travellers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted for widening of the carriageway to two lanes at Dhalwas,” read an official order.

“During suspension, the widening at other places will also be taken up for restoration from Nashri to Banihal,” it stated. The 250 km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential commodities are ferried on it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On