Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked due to shooting stones in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was on Monday blocked at Panthyal and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district on Monday, said officials.

Fresh rains triggered shooting stones and mudslides at Panthyal and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban on Monday morning, a police official said.

Also Read:J&K braces for more snow, rain; MeT cautions against avalanches

“As a result, the highway is blocked and no traffic movement is possible. Around 30 light motor vehicles and 25 to 30 trucks are stranded between Ramban and Banihal,” he said.

The official informed there was continuous rainfall in the area which hampered the restoration work.

“No traffic will be allowed today, till the affected stretches are cleared,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mandi-Loran, Sawjian and other roads were also closed due to heavy snowfall in Poonch district.

Met office has forecast widespread moderate snow and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Pir Panjal, South Kashmir and Doda-Kishtwar regions.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with light snow and rain at isolated to scattered places.