Jang-e-azadi probe: Political parties, religious, farmer bodies protest in Jalandhar

The leaders of political parties, farmer unions and members of several religious and social organisations carried out a protest march against the state government for initiating vigilance probe over construction of Jang-e-Azadi and summoning of Ajit group editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard for investigation. The leaders of political parties, farmer unions and members of several religious and social organisations carried out a protest march against the state government for initiating vigilance probe over construction of Jang-e-Azadi and summoning of Ajit group editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard for investigation. (HT File)

The protestors gathered at Jalandhar Desh Bhagat memorial hall and marched towards deputy commissioner’s office.

Leaders of Shiromani Akali Dali, Congress, BJP and other parties remained present in the march. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Congress’ Harminder Singh Gill and local leadership of all parties condemned the government for targeting media organisations with the motive of vendetta politics.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has already initiated inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds during the execution of the ₹315-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial dedicated to freedom fighters at Kartarpur, 18km from the district headquarters.

It had already summoned Hamdard twice on May 29 and June 16 for detailed questioning but he failed to appear. However, he had already sent his reply to a 17-point questionnaire to VB through his personal manager at Jalandhar’s VB office on Friday.

Meanwhile, finding the reply submitted by Hamdard unsatisfactory, the VB has now given him a window of two weeks to file satisfactory response in detail by July 3.

The questionnaire sent to Hamdard focused on the verification of source report regarding Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project, timeline of funds allocated to its foundation committee by respective government, tendering process adopted, procurement of furniture and other equipment and infrastructure used in the project.