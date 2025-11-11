Jat quota stir in Haryana: HC seeks fresh status report on probe into FIRs

Almost a decade after the largescale violence was reported in the state, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought status of probe into different FIRs registered by the Haryana Police. Violence raged across Haryana as Jat protesters demanding reservation in jobs and colleges burned government offices and railway stations, attacked shops and clashed with security forces in February 2016. As many as 2,105 FIRs were registered by the state police after the 2016 violence. The court while deferring the hearing for November 18 asked the state government to file status of cases registered by the adjourned date and also supply a copy of the same to Gupta. (File)

The suo motu proceedings in widespread violence was initiated following reports of alleged gangrapes in the fields of Murthal of commuters, which police have not been able to establish so far, triggering CBI probe demand.

In past four-five years, the case remained on the backburner but on the last date of hearing on November 4, the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry had enquired about the proceedings and asked amicus curaie in the case senior advocate Anupam Gupta to come prepared so that a stocktaking exercise could be initiated during Monday’s hearing.

Gupta during hearing told the court that in August 2018, the court had classified the proceedings in four parts -- issue of the Moonak Canal breach, cases where an SIT headed by Amitabh Singh Dhillon was constituted, allegations of rapes and issue about withdrawal of FIRs lodged during the agitation.

