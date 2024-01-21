Jawahar Yadav is new chief spokesperson of Haryana unit of BJP

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s officer on special duty (OSD) Jawahar Yadav, whose resignation was accepted recently, has been appointed as chief spokesperson of the Haryana unit of BJP. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File Photo)

Last year in January, Yadav had returned to the CM’s office as an officer on special duty. Aditya Chawla from Yamunanagar was appointed as head of Haryana IT cell and Rohit Saini from Gurugram was selected as his deputy.

Former Badhra MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sheoran was appointed as BJP’s Kisan Morcha state chief, Yogender Sharma is new president of Yuva Morcha, Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash was appointed as head of Scheduled Caste Morcha.

Moreover, Usha Priyadarshi was selected as president of the women wing of Haryana BJP, former minister Karan Dev Kamboj will head the Other Backward Classes (OBC) morcha and Joon Mohammad was chosen as president of minority morcha.