Ludhiana: Shop owners to keep record of sale of army, police uniforms

To ensure law-and-order situation and prevent crime in the city, joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Saumya Mishra on Tuesday issued orders to shopkeepers selling police, homeguard, paramilitary and army uniforms to keep a record of the sale and identity of the buyer. The JCP ordered that shopkeepers will have to take a photograph, identity proof and contact number of the buyers. (HT File Photo)

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Noting that shopkeepers selling uniforms did not keep any records of the sale, she said that anti-social elements could disturb the law-and-order situation or execute crime in the city by wearing these uniforms.

The JCP ordered that shopkeepers will have to take a photograph, identity proof and contact number of the buyers. The shopkeepers will also have to keep a record of the stock and submit the same with concerned police stations.

Banks told to depute security guards at ATMs

JCP Saumya also ordered banks to depute security guards at all automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks in the city.

The JCP in the order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) stated that at least one security personnel be deputed at all ATMs between 8pm and 6am .

The JCP said that ATMs sans security guards will not be allowed to operate under her jurisdiction. These orders will remain in force for two months.

Despite several looting and burglary attempts at ATMs, banks have failed to take effective preventive measures to deter such incidents.