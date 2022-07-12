JEE Main results: Saarth Singla tops Chandigarh with 99.99 percentile
Saarth Singla, 17, has topped Chandigarh in the JEE Main Session 1 exam, held in June.
Saarth scored a percentile of 99.998436 as per the list of statewise toppers issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the exam.
A resident of Sector 50-D and student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Saarth said he was now preparing for the JEE Advanced exam, as he wanted to study computer science engineering (CSE) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
He said he got the inspiration to become an engineer from his elder brother, Paarth Singla, who also studied CSE at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, and was now working for a software company.
Their father Sanjeev Singla is an advocate and mother Deepika Singla is a homemaker.
Saarth said he didn’t have any fixed study hours, but spent 6-7 hours daily for JEE Main preparations. When not studying, he is fond of playing sports like football, cricket and badminton. “It is important to spend time on all chapters and revise thoroughly to crack this exam,” he advised.
Just behind Saarth, Vaasu Singla got a percentile of 99.998432. A student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model High School, Sector 38, he is fond of mathematics and also wants to pursue CSE from IIT Bombay.
His father, Neetu Kumar Singla, is an additional district general manager with BHEL.
Other students in the city with a percentile of over 99.99 include Yagya Goyal from Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, who scored a percentile of 99.993 and his school mate Nivesh Aggarwal, who got a percentile of 99.992.
Yagya wants to become a software engineer and pursue CSE from IIT Bombay. Son of doctor parents Dr Vikas Goyal and Dr Nidhi Garg, he said he wanted to become an engineer due to his interest in mathematics. Nivesh dreams of pursuing CSE from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.
Session 2 from July 21
An all-India test for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes, JEE Main is being held in two sessions this year. The Session 2 exam will be held from July 21 onwards and will be followed by JEE Advanced on August 28 for admission to IITs.
This year, JEE Advanced will be administered by IIT Bombay. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main will get to appear for it.
Chandigarh accepts JEE Main scores for engineering courses at PEC, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
