JERC approves 9.4% hike in power tariff for Chandigarh

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) on Thursday announced a 9.4% increase in the power tariff for Chandigarh, which will be applicable from August 1. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari requested the JERC to provide 300 units of free electricity to households with an income of less than ₹ 20,000 per month. (HT Photo)

As per the new rates, domestic category consumers will have to pay a fixed charge of ₹30 a month as against the current charge of ₹15 a month.

In the 0-150 kWh slab, the tariff per unit will continue to remain ₹2.75 per unit, but in the 151-400 kWh slab, it will increase from ₹4.25 per unit to ₹4.80 per unit (see box).

For the commercial and non-residential buildings category, the major tariff change is in the slab above 400 kWh per month, where the tariff will increase from ₹5 per unit to ₹5.9 per unit.

Last month, the UT electricity department, in a petition to the JERC, had proposed a hike of up to 19.44%. As per the proposal, the fixed charge was to be increased from ₹15 a month to ₹40 a month. The department had also proposed a hike from ₹4.25 per unit to ₹4.90 per unit in the slab of 151-400 units and an increase from ₹4.65 per unit to ₹5.50 per unit in the slab of 401 and above. In the domestic high tension (HT) category, the department had proposed a hike from ₹4.30 to ₹5 per unit.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari had strongly opposed the UT’s proposal, terming it “unjustified” and “without any basis”, and instead requested the JERC to provide 300 units of free electricity to households with an income of less than ₹20,000 per month.

Earlier in 2022-23, the commission had approved an increase of 25 paise in retail tariff up to 150 kWh (kilowatt-hour) per month. Before that, the last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff was implemented in 2018-2019.

As per the 2022-23 financial year data, the city has a total of 2,34,269 consumers, including 2,01,435 domestic-LT, 26,559 commercial-LT, 493 commercial HT, 95 large industry supply, 1,488 medium industry supply, 1,538 small industry, 121 agriculture, and 1,551 public lighting, etc. The department has stated that the total number of consumers will increase to 2,38,255 in the financial year 2024-25.

Shocker for residents

A look at the hike for domestic category consumers

Category

Current rates

Hiked rates

0-150 kWh

₹2.75

No change

151-400 kWh

₹4.25

₹4.80

400 kWh and above

₹4.65

₹5.40

High tension category

₹4.30

₹4.90

Additionally, the fixed charge for all categories has been hiked from ₹15 per month to ₹30 per month

*all rates in per unit