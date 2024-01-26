JERC disposes of private firm’s petition in Chandigarh

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has disposed of a petition filed by a private firm against the UT electricity department for charging under the non-residential supply (NRS) category. The petitioner requested the commission to determine the tariff in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act. (HT)

In the petition, the VE Commercial Vehicles Limited stated that they had set up the captive charging station, which is exclusively used by the 40 electric buses, hired by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

The petitioner is the operator and maintenance contractor of e-buses for CTU, and commenced operations from July 2022. The charging station at the maintenance depot, ISBT-17 and 43 is connected at 11kW, with a separate meter for the said operations.

In terms of the supply-cum-operation and maintenance agreement dated March 7, 2022, the petitioner has established charging infrastructure for e-buses at the maintenance depot number 3 at Sector 25, Chandigarh, which was handed over to the firm on April 29, 2022.

The electricity consumption bill is borne by us, the petitioner said.

The use and the purpose of electricity consumed by the captive charging station clearly answers the tariff category of charging station; and therefore, the petitioner is to be charged tariff of ₹3.60/kWh as against ₹4.50/kWh, which is the tariff determined by this Commission for the HT commercial category.

Re-classification of tariff category

The general manager of CTU workshop, depot 3, Sector 25, had applied one electricity connection for electric bus charging station for the site, and the same was released on September 20, 2022, under the NRS category. The connection was billed under electric vehicle (EV) tariff from November 12, 2021 to October, 2022.

Further, the consumer was served a notice regarding re-classification of the tariff category and accordingly, the connection was re-classified from EV category to NRS category with effect from November 12, 2021.

The difference of amount due to change in tariff category was deposited by the consumer and NRS tariff was being levied on the said connection.

The petitioner requested the commission to determine the tariff in accordance with the provisions of this Electricity Act.

In its reply, the engineering department revealed that the said electricity connection is also used for supply of electricity in various offices of CTU, besides other activities. The contention of the respondent is not refuted by the petitioner, rather, it was accepted, during the hearing, that the offices and the workshop used little electricity through this connection. Since this was an admitted fact, there was no iota of doubt that the said connection did not come under the category of captive charging station as defined in the revised consolidated guidelines issued by ministry of power.

The Commission is of the view that the UT electricity department has correctly charged the petitioner under NRS category, and disposed of the petition.

The space for the maintenance depot has been provided by CTU and the charging stations comply with the standards, norms and protocols as prescribed by the ministry of power and central electricity authority.