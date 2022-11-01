Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jewellery, cash, liquor and narcotics worth 18 crore seized in Himachal

Jewellery, cash, liquor and narcotics worth 18 crore seized in Himachal

Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:05 AM IST

During the past 24 hours, cash worth ₹31,80,800 and around 2,109 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery, valued worth 18 crore, have been seized by the police, excise and mining department since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the state.

This was revealed by a spokesperson of the election department here today.

During the past 24 hours, cash worth 31,80,800 and around 2,109 litres of illicit liquor worth 6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state. Besides, the police also seized Charas and heroin worth 9,29,950.

The spokesman said that during the checkpoints by the Income Tax Department, cash worth 16,00,000 and gold worth 1,56,345 was also seized. The excise department also captured 2046.175 litres of illicit liquor worth 12,05,605.

Apart from this, 148 cases of illegal mining with fines of 5,80,600 were imposed by the mining department since the model code of conduct came into force. The police also collected a fine of 19,34,600 in 342 cases under the mining act.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics etc worth 18,00,27,608 has been seized by different law enforcement agencies.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
