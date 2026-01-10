Jewellery shop firing in Jandiala Guru: 2 main accused held after encounter

The Amritsar (rural) police on Friday arrested two main accused in the case of the firing incident at a jewellery shop in Jandiala Guru after a brief encounter near the Taragarh Canal. Cops seized two illegal weapons, including one .30-bore pistol and one .32-bore pistol at the encounter site.

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Mir said, “A special operation was launched by multiple police teams after a tip-off.

“The coordinated efforts resulted in the arrest of Akash Tejpal, son of Davinder Kumar, and Vishaldeep Singh, son of Harvinder Singh, both residents of Noordi Adda in Tarn Taran,” SSP Mir said.

The SSP said that the two accused were involved in the firing incident that took place on January 5 at Sonu Jewellery Shop, located near Balmiki Chowk in Darshani Bazaar, Jandiala Guru.

“On that day, two unidentified persons had opened fire with the intention to kill and fled the spot, creating panic in the busy market area. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the police station, Jandiala, under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. During the investigation, police teams worked continuously and collected vital technical and human intelligence, which eventually led to the identification of the accused,” he said.

Earlier, the cops had arrested two accomplices, Kavish Arora and Meharbir Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

“During interrogation, they disclosed that they had conducted reconnaissance of the jewellery shop prior to the attack. On Thursday, the police received reliable information that the main shooters were roaming in the jurisdiction of the police station, Jandiala. Acting swiftly, a special naka was laid near the Taragarh Canal. The accused, riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee after seeing the barricade. However, their motorcycle slipped, and they fell on the road. While trying to escape, the accused opened fire on the police party,” officials said.

In the retaliatory action, accused Tejpal sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Both accused were overpowered at the spot, and two illegal weapons, including one .30-bore pistol and one .32-bore pistol, were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the firing was carried out due to a previous financial dispute between an individual and the owner of Sonu Jewellery Shop. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the case and to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy.