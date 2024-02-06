Jewellery worth 2 cr stolen, cops trace it via GPS tracker

A few hours after around two men stole a jewellery bag worth around ₹2 crore from a bus, the Kaithal police on Monday recovered the car, in which the accused fled, and most of the jewellery. The car was found abandoned in Kaul village of Kaithal near NH-152 on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused stole the jewellery after the bus halted at a dhaba for dinner on NH-44 in Karnal. The incident happened during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when two employees of a logistics company were travelling in a Chandigarh-bound Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus that had halted near Samana Bahu village at around 1 am.

Complainant Prem Kumar, in his complaint to the police, said, he hails from Rajasthan and works with a courier company in Chandigarh. He and his colleague, Dharmendra boarded the bus from Delhi and were on their way to Chandigarh to deliver the courier.

“We were sitting on separate seats and carrying 50-60 parcels. When the bus stopped at a dhaba we got down to use the washroom. When we were getting back to our seats, Dharmendra saw a man stealing our bag and we tried to chase him. He sat in a car that sped away from the spot,” Kumar told the police.

Station house officer Jagdish Kumar said that soon after the theft, the Kurukshetra and Kaithal police were alerted based on a GPS equipped by the company in the stolen bag.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unknown men at Butana police station.

“Police chased the assailants and found the abandoned car at Kaul village of Kaithal near NH-152 (Ambala-Narnaul expressway), but the accused had already fled the spot. We have recovered 85% of the stolen jewellery. The employees are providing us with more details of the lost items along with the exact estimates. Investigations are on and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.