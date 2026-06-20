Jhajjar: Murder accused in 3 cases killed in police encounter, cop injured

A notorious criminal wanted in three murder cases was killed in a police encounter near Kadoda village in Jhajjar district on late Friday evening, officials said. The deceased, Sanjay Kumar, was a resident of Birdhana village. During the encounter, sub-inspector Inderpal also sustained a bullet injury to his arm and was rushed to a government hospital for treatment. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the encounter took place after the CIA team received information about Sanjay’s movement in the area. Acting on the tip-off, police teams tracked him down near Kadoda village and he was killed after an exchange of fire.

During the encounter, sub-inspector Inderpal also sustained a bullet injury to his arm and was rushed to a government hospital for treatment. The police said he is out of danger. Two other police personnel were also hit by bullets, but escaped unharmed due to their bulletproof jackets.

Jhajjar DCP Dharna Yadav said that the CIA team was tracking Sanjay following specific intelligence inputs. “During the operation, Sanjay opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action. He suffered gunshot injuries in the exchange and later died while being taken to hospital,” the DCP said.

She said that Sanjay had allegedly come to Kadoda village with the intention of killing his brother-in-law. A weapon was recovered from the encounter site and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, Sanjay was one of the accused in the killing of 65-year-old Vijay Saini, a retired power corporation official turned farmer, who was gunned down by two attackers in his fields at Dujana village on May 31. Sanjay was also accused of murdering Vijay’s son, Anil Saini, in 2021 over a land dispute.

Police officials said that Sanjay had allegedly killed his wife, Anjali, following a domestic dispute in March this year, shortly after he was released from jail on bail.