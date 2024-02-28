Jhajjar to be the fifth police commissionerate in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Tuesday announced that a police commissionerate will be set up in Jhajjar. Jhajjar would be the fifth police commissionerate in the state after Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat (all in the national capital region) and Panchkula. The state government had in 2016 taken out Ambala from the Ambala-Panchkula Commissionerate. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks during the Budget Session of the state Vidhan Sabha, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

Khattar who was replying on the general discussion on the 2024-25 budget estimates presented by him last week in the assembly said that unlike previous regimes, the present government has come up with a budget derived from people’s needs instead of being inspired by poll populism.

Khattar also announced modification in the payment of Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) levied on vegetable markets, conferment of proprietary rights to 2,719 families residing in four villages who had built houses on government livestock farmland in Hisar, and a high-level task force dedicated to Mission Haryana-2047.

He said that previously, 1% HRDF and market fee each was imposed in the vegetable markets across the state. However, a consensus has been reached with the arhtiyas and instead of 1% market fee, there will be a lump-sum payment based on the average of actual market fees during the past two years, i.e. 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Khattar said that by 2030, Haryana aimed to achieve its sustainable development goals. For this purpose, the present state government is forming a high-level task force for Mission Haryana-2047 and Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India, will be the chairman of this task force.

The chief minister said that his government is working on the principle that the underprivileged have the first right to the resources of the state. Khattar said there was a time when development was restricted to particular areas or regions of the state.

The focus of the present government is on addressing the real needs of the masses rather than giving into political demands.

Speaking on the state own tax revenue (SoTR), Khattar said that in 2001-02, the SoTR was ₹4,971 crore, which has been projected at ₹84,551 crore in the 2024-25 budget estimate, a more than 20 times increase. “Our SoTR has increased, indicating development. As a result, our gross state domestic product (GSDP) has also increased. According to the fiscal responsibility and management Act, the state can take loans up to 3 % of the GSDP. In 2024-25 budget estimates, it is estimated to be 2.77%,” Khattar told the House.

Khattar said that in 2014-15 fiscal, the effective revenue deficit was 1.90%, but is at 0.65 % in the revised estimate for 2023-24 and is proposed to be 0.9 % in 2024-25 budget estimate.

He said that the result of the examination conducted for Group-C posts will be declared soon. More than 43,000 recruitments will be done in the coming days.