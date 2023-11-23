Jharkhand cabinet okays 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro riots victims

The cabinet of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday approved a compensation of ₹1.20 crore for 24 victims and dependents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro district, an official said. Hemant Soren (File)

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, “The compensation amount was approved on the recommendation of the Anti-Sikh Riot Commission.”

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

At least 32 agendas were approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.