close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jharkhand cabinet okays 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro riots victims

Jharkhand cabinet okays 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro riots victims

ByPress Trust of India, Ranchi
Nov 23, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984

The cabinet of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday approved a compensation of 1.20 crore for 24 victims and dependents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro district, an official said.

Hemant Soren (File)
Hemant Soren (File)

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, “The compensation amount was approved on the recommendation of the Anti-Sikh Riot Commission.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

At least 32 agendas were approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out