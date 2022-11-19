Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jhuriwala row: Clear waste in a month, says Panchkula mayor tells private firm

Jhuriwala row: Clear waste in a month, says Panchkula mayor tells private firm

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:13 AM IST

The National Green Tribunal had imposed a ₹10 crore fine on the Panchkula and Kalka municipal corporations for unscientific dumping of waste at Jhuriwala dump site

HT had reported that garbage dumping continued unabated at the Jhuriwala site on Thursday, a day after the NGT rap. (HT File)
HT had reported that garbage dumping continued unabated at the Jhuriwala site on Thursday, a day after the NGT rap. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

After the National Green Tribunal imposed a 10 crore fine on the Panchkula and Kalka municipal corporations for unscientific dumping of waste at Jhuriwala, Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal visited the site and directed the company which carries out waste collection in the city to clear the waste within a month.

As per a press statement issued by his office, he directed Pooja Consultation company, which has been awarded tender for waste collection, to process the waste and in no condition allow it to be lying there.

As per the contract, segregated waste collected from the city was to be processed from the first day.

“The company has assured that the entire waste will be processed and the refuse derived fuel (RDF) generated from it will be sent to cement factory and power point,” said the mayor.

HT had reported that garbage dumping continued unabated at the Jhuriwala site on Thursday, a day after the NGT rap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out