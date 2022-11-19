Jhuriwala row: Clear waste in a month, says Panchkula mayor tells private firm

After the National Green Tribunal imposed a ₹10 crore fine on the Panchkula and Kalka municipal corporations for unscientific dumping of waste at Jhuriwala, Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal visited the site and directed the company which carries out waste collection in the city to clear the waste within a month.

As per a press statement issued by his office, he directed Pooja Consultation company, which has been awarded tender for waste collection, to process the waste and in no condition allow it to be lying there.

As per the contract, segregated waste collected from the city was to be processed from the first day.

“The company has assured that the entire waste will be processed and the refuse derived fuel (RDF) generated from it will be sent to cement factory and power point,” said the mayor.

HT had reported that garbage dumping continued unabated at the Jhuriwala site on Thursday, a day after the NGT rap.