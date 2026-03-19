Jind: Man hacks 1st wife to death, critically injures second

A man allegedly attacked his both wives after an argument took place between them over land share on Wednesday in Jind’s Bagru Kalan village, police said. His first wife died on the spot and second wife is battling for life at Rohtak’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). The deceased has been identified as Sunita Devi, 33, and the injured was Savita, 30 (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Devi, 33, and the injured was Savita, 30.

Safidon Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said that they received information that a man attacked his both wives with an axe after which they reached the spot.

“One woman was found dead and another was battling for life. We rushed her to civil hospital in Safidon from where doctors referred her to Rohtak’s PGIMS. The woman is critical and she is undergoing treatment,” the SHO added.

In his complaint to the police, Sunita’s nephew Mukesh Kumar said that his aunt got married to Suresh of Bagru Kalan village and they don’t have any child.

“As my aunt was struggling with pregnancy, Suresh got married to Savita Devi on March 2. When my aunt Sunita demanded her share in his agricultural land, an argument took place between the two. Suresh attacked my aunt with an axe and when Savita came to her recue, he attacked her too,” he added.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against accused Suresh, who is at large. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.