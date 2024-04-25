Jind school sexual harassment case: Haryana Vidhan Sabha reconstitutes fact-finding panel

Haryana Vidhan Sabha has reconstituted the fact-finding committee inquiring into the sexual harassment case involving the accused principal of government senior secondary school, Uchana Mandi in Jind district. Haryana Vidhan Sabha has reconstituted the fact-finding committee inquiring into the sexual harassment case involving the accused principal of government senior secondary school, Uchana Mandi in Jind district. (Representative photo)

This panel has been reconstituted after the portfolio of Cabinet minister Kanwar Pal, who was then education minister, was changed last month.

As per the new notification, school education minister Seema Trikha will be the chairman of this committee, while transport, women and child development minister, Aseem Goel; MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra and Amarjeet Dhanda will be members and the Haryana advocate general (AG) will be a special invitee member of this committee.

“This committee will investigate the incidents that took place during the tenure of accused principal Kartar Singh from 2005 to 2023, which were discussed in the Assembly on December 15, 2023, and December 18, 2023,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

Over 60 female students at the government school in Jind district had accused the principal of sexual harassment, the Haryana state commission for women chairperson Renu Bhatia had said earlier.

The case dates back to August 31, 2023, when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling serious allegations of bad touch and molestation against the school principal.

The Uchana police in Jind had booked the school principal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.